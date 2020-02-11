MSU’s Blome returning to form

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After missing all of last season due to a serious knee injury, MSU wrestler Matthew Blome is back on the mat competing at a high level.
“He’s coming off a knee injury where initially they said he had a five percent chance of wrestling again,” said Jim Makovsky, MSU head coach.
Matthew Blome is 11-5 this season after putting in countless hours of rehab.
“Right away there might have been a little doubt, but having Jim and Ty our coaches next to me the whole way. Teammates never left my side and that made it a little bit easier to process. I think over the first month and a half, two months as I saw progression, my confidence built pretty fast. I told myself there’s no way I’m not coming back now, we’re wrestling,” said Blome.
The decision to come back is paying off, the 197-pounder has picked up five pins on the season and continues to get stronger as the year wears on.
“At the beginning of the season, kind of struggled with some confidence, not with himself, the knee. Once he blew through that, it’s getting better and better each time, and he looks not only like the old Matt, but a better version of the old Matt,”said Makovsky.
It’s showing on the mat as the former All-American brings plenty of intensity to each match.
“It’s a different exciting style than what most people are used to. He’s pretty fearless right now. That’s a good indicator of where he’s at where he’s prepared to let it fly from anywhere,” said Makovsky.
“Every day our coaches preach, go score points, go score points. We don’t want to be too on our heels. That’s a big mindset going into matches and that drives me to go out there and put on a show for the crowd,” said Blome.
Blome will try to continue his strong season this weekend when the Mavericks battle Augustana on Friday and Northern State on Saturday.
