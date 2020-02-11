Nominations now being accepted for 2020 Spirit of Youth Award

FILE — In this May 22, 2019, KEYC News Now file photo, the Mankato Area Public Schools Advisory Council presented their annual Spirit of Youth Awards. Outstanding youth, organizations, volunteers and educators were all honored for the work they put in to better the community. (Source: Erika Brooks)
By Jake Rinehart | February 11, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 4:28 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation Department Advisory Council announced Tuesday that it is accepting nominations for the 2020 Spirit of Youth Award.

Nominations are being accepted until March 2.

The award recognizes outstanding youth, youth-serving organizations, businesses, nonprofits, teachers, mentors, coaches and community members who contribute to positive youth asset building.

To nominate someone for this award, complete the attached Google Form or call Youth Development Program Coordinator Melanie Schmidt at (507) 207-3044.

Spirit Of Youth Award 2020 (Nomination Form)

Nominate an exceptional youth or youth organization, community member, teacher, non-profit, or business for this outstanding award. The Spirit of Youth Award strives to recognize those individuals or groups that have contributed to building assets in youth over the past year.

Contact the Community Education and Recreation Department staff at (507) 207-3044 for more information.

