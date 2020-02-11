Nominations now being accepted for 2020 Spirit of Youth Award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation Department Advisory Council announced Tuesday that it is accepting nominations for the 2020 Spirit of Youth Award.
Nominations are being accepted until March 2.
The award recognizes outstanding youth, youth-serving organizations, businesses, nonprofits, teachers, mentors, coaches and community members who contribute to positive youth asset building.
To nominate someone for this award, complete the attached Google Form or call Youth Development Program Coordinator Melanie Schmidt at (507) 207-3044.
Contact the Community Education and Recreation Department staff at (507) 207-3044 for more information.
