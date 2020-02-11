Prairie Winds Middle School spreads positivity through art

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Colorful painted murals adorn the stalls of the girls’ and boys’ restrooms in the middle school’s exploratory wing
“One of my goals for this project is to help connect students with a local artist from our community and to provide them with an opportunity to create a meaningful piece of public art, in a location where everyone sees...the bathroom,” said Prarie Winds Middle School art teacher Ariana Bealey.
For the next two weeks, local artist Michael Cimeno will work with 150 7th graders, painting murals.
To make sure each student equally contributes, groups of five will be excused from class periodically to add to the projects.
"We are learning to collaborate whether it be blending different colors or textures, from other people and bringing that all together so they can have their own mural that is made entirely by them," said local artist Michael Cimeno.
So why the bathrooms?
"Bathrooms whether we like it or not can sometimes become hiding spaces, where kids and adults come to take a break during the day just for a couple of minutes, That they can have a sense of positivity walking out of this room"
Eventually students will also get to add their own messages as well.
“And then they will work together to develop different sayings and words and uplifting quotes they would like to see in the space,” added Bealey.
The projects were made possible by grants through the Educare Foundation and Midwest Art Catalyst.
