Public, high school students invited to attend 12th annual Ag Symposium

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation and Crystal Valley invite the public to attend the 12th annual South Central College Ag Symposium on Feb. 19 at the Kato Ballroom.
Check-in is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., with the symposium beginning at 8:30.
Similar to the 2019 Ag Symposium, this year’s event will include a half-day session that will be geared toward high school students. In addition, this half-day session will include presentations by keynote speaker Kit Welchlin and motivational speaker Craig Hillier.
The session geared toward high school students will be hosted in the John Vocta Conference Center on the North Mankato campus of South Central College.
“We’re so pleased to offer the special high school session again this year. We’re excited to introduce students to South Central College and share information about education for ag careers and additional opportunities,” said Erin Aanenson, executive director of the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation.
Keynote speakers for the 2020 Ag Symposium include:
- Neel Kashkari, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis;
- Kit Welchlin, Wlechin Communication Strategies and Seminars on Stress; and
- Dr. Wendong Zhang, Dept. of Economics at Iowa State University.
In addition to the regular festivities, Ascent Financial will be sponsoring a showing of SILO, the first-ever feature film about a grain entrapment that was inspired by true events.
The cost to attend the 2020 Ag Symposium is $119, with lunch included in the ticket price. Special funding is available for veterans. There is no fee to attend the half-day high school student session. Pre-registration is required for both events.
All proceeds collected during the Ag Symposium will support agricultural scholarships, program advancement and general foundation needs at South Central College’s North Mankato campus.
Visit the 12th annual South Central College Ag Symposium event website or call (507) 389-7203 for more information and tickets.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.