Riverbank stabilization at Land of Memories Park enters bidding process; efforts to save municipal well begin later in February

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is one step closer to restabilizing the riverbanks at Land of Memories Park after a city council meeting Monday.
Well 15, located on a riverbank at Land of Memories Park, supplies about one-third of the city's drinking water.
It’s in danger of collapsing into the Minnesota River as the river creeps closer every year.
Monday’s decision by the city council to begin the bidding process has moved the riverbank stabilization project one step closer to saving the well.
“This is critical that this bid be approved, move forward and keep us on track in terms of armoring and protecting that part of Land of Memories bank and Well 15,” says City Manager Pat Hentges.
Almost 50 feet of land has been washed away by the river in just 10 years, and now the well is almost eight feet from the river's edge.
“The river is still at a high mark. It’s still up in eight to nine-foot range, but obviously, with spring run-off it isn’t going to go down," says Hentges.
With Governor Tim Walz’s $2.6 billion dollar infrastructure spending bill, the city won’t have to eat the bill for the estimated $3 million project.
“I would point out that our legislation allows that this project ultimately be reimbursable, our project allows for reimbursements of expenditures made after December 2019,” says Hentges.
Sustainable vegetation will also be added along the banks to meet water quality and erosion control goals.
“This is the area which we will disturb as a part of the project, but also the balance of the park so that area can sustain the high water that occurs in the flood plain," says Hentges.
Work on restabilizing the bank is anticipated to begin later this month with final phases estimated to be completed later this summer.
