S.S. Boutique officially opens in new location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now located in the Village East Strip Mall by Happy Dan’s, the store offers clothing and shoes for $3 and under, with proceeds helping clothe those in need.
“Six dollars of every purchase is gonna go to put clothing on someone’s back for two weeks. So your purchase really does make a difference to people right here in our community," said Co Director Jaime Spaid.
Those in need can receive free clothing and necessities as well, through referrals.
Those referrals can come through an organization or social worker, or people can reach out directly to S.S. Boutique on Facebook.
S.S. Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
