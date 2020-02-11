Tips for financial security from Country Financial

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stephen Pascoe joined KEYC News Now This Morning to offer some tips on how couples can provide financial security for each other this Valentine’s Day.
Pascoe says couples should regularly discuss money and your goals. It is also important to reach out to professionals regarding your financial future.
Money is often a source of friction for couples; getting on the same page can do more than just improve your financial future. 72% of Americans say financial security is an important act of love, according to LifeHappens.org.
Life Happens, a nonprofit that works to spread awareness about the importance of life insurance, is running a campaign called “Insure Your Love.” The campaign aims to teach couples the importance of life insurance for them and their family.
