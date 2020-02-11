University distributes free winter gear

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport and members of the University cabinet gave away scarves and hats to students on campus, spreading school spirit and keeping students warm.
“Our students are such good students that they show up for all of the events whether that be theater, dance or sports and we just want to give something to them so they can show off their Maverick pride,” said University President Richard Davenport.
Up to 1,300 hats and scarves were distributed.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.