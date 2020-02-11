VINE Faith in Action celebrating 25 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action celebrates 25 years this February. Pam Determan, executive director of VINE, joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about VINE’s history.
Vine officially began in 1995 as Determan’s graduate school project. The organization has grown over the years and helped thousands in the community. They provide services that include chores, transportation, peer monitoring, meals on wheels, caregiver support and social, educational, health and fitness opportunities.
To learn about the events they have planned this year to celebrate their anniversary, visit https://vinevolunteers.com/
