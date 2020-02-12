Area teams, organizations make use of Maverick All-Sports Dome

By Lauren Andrego | February 12, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:39 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Todd Pfingsten, director of Campus Recreation at Minnesota State University, Mankato, joined KEYC News Now at 6:30 to talk about the newly established Maverick All-Sports Dome at Scheels Field.

The dome is the first of its kind in the Mankato area and has been put to use since it open in early December 2019.

Maverick All Sports Dome NCAA Setup (1 Field)

The space is currently being used to host Minnesota State Mavericks softball games, as well as previously being the venue for three NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament games.

Pfingsten said he has been contacted by various organizations about use of the dome in the future, including Mankato United Soccer Club, Mankato Area Public Schools’ lacrosse program and more.

