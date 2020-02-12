Aussie Peppers, Coley Ries agree to contract extension

“We are beyond thrilled to have Coley back with us for the 2020 season,” Aussie Peppers Assistant General Manager Alyssa Carver stated. “Coley is an asset not only to our pitching staff, but she is also a great connection to our local fan base. With Coley being arguably one of the best pitchers to ever come out of Mankato she is an amazing role model for the youth here in Minnesota on and off the field. We couldn’t be happier to have her back on the team this year.”