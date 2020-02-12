Aussie Peppers, Coley Ries agree to contract extension

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Aussie Peppers announced Wednesday that Coley Ries has agreed to a one-year contract extension.
The former Mankato East Cougar and Minnesota State Maverick initially joined the Peppers on February 12, 2019, via a trade with the Chicago Bandits.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to continue my career here in Mankato,” said Ries. “I feel so fortunate to still be playing the game I love and it’s just the cherry on top [for me] to be home. The Aussies are some of the greatest people I’ve ever met and I’m thankful they are allowing me to be a part of their journey.”
During the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) season, Ries recorded a career-high 34 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Coley back with us for the 2020 season,” Aussie Peppers Assistant General Manager Alyssa Carver stated. “Coley is an asset not only to our pitching staff, but she is also a great connection to our local fan base. With Coley being arguably one of the best pitchers to ever come out of Mankato she is an amazing role model for the youth here in Minnesota on and off the field. We couldn’t be happier to have her back on the team this year.”
Ries, who led the Minnesota State Mavericks softball team to its first national championship in program history in 2017, spent her first season in the NPF as a member of the Texas Charge. The Chicago Bandits added her to their roster in 2018, where she was awarded the 805 Stats Player of the Year Award for a defensive play she made that year in Mankato.
Ries and the rest of the Aussie Peppers will return to Minnesota for the 2020 season, as the team will use the highly-competitive NPF as a springboard to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Team officials say that the Peppers’ 2020 NPF schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
Team officials say that the Peppers' 2020 NPF schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
