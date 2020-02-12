Celebrating Abraham Lincoln’s birthday with impersonator

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Long-time Abraham Lincoln portrayer Bryce Stenzel joined KEYC News Now at Noon to celebrate Lincoln’s Birthday.
Stenzel was in school for a teaching degree when he first portrayed Lincoln for grade-schoolers. 30 years later, he continues to honor Lincoln’s legacy.
The first presidential election Minnesota participated in was Lincoln’s, and a portrait of him still stands in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Stenzel has published multiple books on the Civil War, including The Boy in Blue, and there will be a symposium from The Boy in Blue Memorial Committee on Saturday, March 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950.
