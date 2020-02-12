Fairmont representative to retire after 2020 legislative session

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - As the 2020 legislative session begins, one local lawmaker is planning to retire at the end of the term.
Rep. Bob Gunther (R - Fairmont) was first elected in 1995.
Gunther currently serves on committees relating to jobs, economic development finance and housing finance.
He said he’ll remember serving as chairman of the House Legacy Funding Finance Committee, which is responsible for allocating sales-tax revenue generated by Minnesota’s Legacy Amendment.
“It feels good. I’ve been here 25 and a half years. I’ve served my district as good as I could possibly serve it. I will miss it, but it’s time to leave," Gunther said.
This session, Gunther is co-authoring a bill to eliminate income tax on social security checks.
