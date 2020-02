Partly cloudy, blowing snow in open areas, and dangerous wind chills in the -30′s to near -40 Tonight with lows near -16. Cold sunshine and wind chills in the -30′s Thursday with highs near -2. Clear sky and subzero cold Thursday night with lows near -20. Sunshine and some blowing snow in open areas Friday with highs near 18. Partly cloudy and milder Saturday with highs near 32.