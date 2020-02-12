Mankato woman charged with malicious punishment of a child

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato woman is charged with multiple counts of malicious punishment of a child following a reported incident last Friday.
32-year-old Tannasia Thomas is accused of hitting a child family member between the ages of 10 and 16 several times while drinking.
A criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County says the child reported the alleged incident to police with officers observing a bruise and a cut on their forehead.
According to the complaint, investigators had found alcohol bottles in Thomas's residence that were consistent with what the child had reported.
Thomas is charged with two felony counts and one gross misdemeanor count of malicious punishment of a child.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.