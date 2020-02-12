Mayo Clinic Health System unveils new facility in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont unveiled its new and expanded cardiac rehab center Tuesday which allows for increased patient care capacity.
With the new cardiac rehab center, which is over double the size of the old facility, patients can be seen in a more timely fashion.
“This is wonderful. The other one was kind of a athletic sweatbox almost. It was about a third of the size I’d say to be accurate. They would have several of us in their at the time and when we were all on the machines it was cramped and close together. This is going to be a great improvement for everybody,” says former patient Don McGregor.
With a growing demand for cardiac patients to rehabilitate their heart health, more space was needed to accommodate patient care.
“We had just really outgrown it. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, so the patients that are surviving and recovering are more and more over the years. So we really needed more space and this has given us that space,” says Donna McMurtry, a registered nurse in the cardiac rehabilitation center at Mayo Clinic Health System — Fairmont.
The expansion was funded by a $250,000 grant from the Fairmont Community Hospital Foundation. The funds were provided to the foundation by the estate of a former nurse.
“This space had been so small for so long that we thought that this is an excellent opportunity to honor Ruth who was a long time public health nurse in Martin County. We just felt that it was excellent use of the funds that she had provided to us,” says Fairmont Community Hospital Foundation President Julie Elliot.
Components of the expansion also include eight pieces of exercise equipment, consultation rooms and renovation of the chapel.
“This helps their recovery, makes them smarter about their lifestyle choices and it gives them a sense that they’re not alone. There’s other people in the same boat, there’s a lot of sharing of stories and how they can help and support one another,” says McMurtry.
The expanded space also allows for future growth for cardiac and pulmonary rehab programs.
