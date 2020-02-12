Minnesota State Legislature back in session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Legislature is back in session with a $1.33 billion surplus to work with.
This session is a bonding session, and several lawmakers are hoping that local projects will be included in the bill.
Lawmakers like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) point to bonding proposals for Mankato and North Mankato projects.
“The Armstrong Hall at Minnesota State, Mankato bill that would allow for progress on the Armstrong Hall renovation. There are water mitigation projects that the city of Mankato has advanced to help the Minnesota River stay clean and to protect our local well water," Frentz said.
According to Frentz, the Armstrong Hall request is set at around $4.7 million, while the water mitigation request is around $10 million.
Frentz is also looking ahead at a clean energy and climate bill.
“We have three basic parts. Carbon-free by 2050, optimization which is the section that deals with efficiency and then clean energy first," Frentz said.
The Senate Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committee is expected to hear a Republican version of the bill on Thursday, which Frentz said he then hopes to eventually debate on the floor.
Senator Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) is introducing a number of bills this session, including several aiming to increase housing availability and affordability.
He is also authoring bills relating to job growth, health care and transportation.
“I have a road sealant bill that uses bio-based agriculture products to seal roads, so instead of using petroleum or oil," he said.
The priority deadline for bills to be heard in committee this session is March 13th.
