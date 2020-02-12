MSU softball off to fast start in 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State University-Mankato softball team opened up the season with a few wins over region opponents.
It may be just the start of a long season, but as sports director Rob Clark explains, those victories can make all the difference at the end of the year.
“We want to have good regional rankings off the bat. That’s one of our main team goals, and being able to play those games, get those wins will help us down the road. You don’t want to regret looking back and being there’s this one game we could have done better," said Hannah Hastings, MSU sophomore.
The Mavericks are off to a solid start with wins over Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State and Lewis to open up the season.
MSU won’t begin conference play until the team squares off against Concordia St. Paul on March 24th, but it’s these contests that can make or break a season.
“We’re 4-1 in the region and down in Emporia, we’ll play all region games. Those region games set you up to where you want to be. They also get us ready for the Northern Sun. If we can take care of business with our regional non-conference games, then going into conference and do what we need to do, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year. If you stub your toe in preseason, there is a lot of pressure during the conference season that you’ve got to go on the road and be undefeated at home,” said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.
This year’s team is hoping to return to the NCAA tournament after missing out on the competition last season and despite having only one senior on the roster, the Mavericks still feature a number of student-athletes with plenty of experience.
“They’ve got a lot of talent and potential. Not only that, but they love the game. They come to practice everyday with a smile, they work hard and they grind it out. It’s a goal for them to get better. Last year’s team remembers, every game counts. They missed out on the postseason last year so they understand how important every game is,” said Meyer.
MSU is off until February 21st when the team takes part in the Emporia State Softball Classic.
