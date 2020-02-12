MSU softball off to fast start in 2020

“We’re 4-1 in the region and down in Emporia, we’ll play all region games. Those region games set you up to where you want to be. They also get us ready for the Northern Sun. If we can take care of business with our regional non-conference games, then going into conference and do what we need to do, we’ll be where we want to be at the end of the year. If you stub your toe in preseason, there is a lot of pressure during the conference season that you’ve got to go on the road and be undefeated at home,” said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.