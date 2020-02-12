Owatonna residents invited to community notification meeting on Feb. 20

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Owatonna Police have scheduled a community notification meeting on Feb. 20 to inform the public of a convicted sex offender moving to town.
They say Richard Villarreal has served his sentence for incidents of sexual contact with adolescent and juvenile girls whom he knew.
Effective Wednesday, Feb. 12, Villarreal will move to the vicinity of South Cedar Avenue and East Rice Street in Owatonna.
The notification meeting is set for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center.
Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections will be available to answer any questions or concerns.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting can call the Owatonna Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line at (507) 451-8232 to express any questions or concerns.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.