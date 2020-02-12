Prep Athlete: Mankato East’s Mackenzie Schweim

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato East girls’ basketball team is rolling on a three-game win streak, and a key player in their lineup is sophomore guard Mackenzie Schweim, who is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.
Schweim has been on the varsity roster since she was in seventh grade and has grown into a dominant force on the floor. She’s averaging nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game.
“Her ability to see the floor has improved, so as a passer that’s just added another dimension to her game,” Mankato East Head Coach Rob Stevermer commented.
“I think I’ve really improved on using my teammates and creating off of them," Mackenzie Schweim said.
Thanks, in part, to those set-ups from her teammates. Schweim surpassed a milestone on Friday, Feb. 7, scoring her 1,000th career point against Rochester Century.
“It was really cool because they’ve always been there for me, like my coaches, my family, and my teammates. They just always supported me, so it was fun to have them there,” Schweim said.
“It was really cool. A lot of the girls who are a part of our program now have great things to say about Mackenzie and they really look up to her and they admire her work ethic and I think for them to see her make that milestone, it was a little bit of everybody had some pride in it because they all played a role in helping her get there along the way,” Stevermer said.
Her ambitious attitude toward the game drives those around her.
“Confidence just kind of exudes and spreads through her teammates. We have a lot of kids that can lead on our team, but I think that when Kenz is on the court there’s just another air of confidence that we can get the job done,” Stevermer said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.