Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan receives Native American Leadership Award

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) awarded Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan the Native American Leadership Award in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
Flanagan, who is the highest-ranking Native woman elected to executive office in United States history, was recognized for her work raising awareness of issues affecting Native communities, increasing civic engagement, improving lives in Indian County and transforming tribal-state relations in Minnesota.
“I’m honored to receive this distinguished award on behalf of all our people,” Flanagan said. “For generations, policy has been done to us and not with us. That is why I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring indigenous people have a seat at the table. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to lift up Native voices, and I won’t stop fighting until our people are seen, heard and valued at every level of government.”
“Lt. Gov. Flanagan is a tireless advocate for children, families, indigenous people, and marginalized communities,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “She has made history in her work to strengthen government-to-government relations between the state and tribal nations, and elevate and support the robust urban Indian community in Minnesota. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than my partner in justice in the Governor’s office.”
During their first year in office together, Walz and Flanagan have worked with the legislature to pass a budget that invests in Native American communities in Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.