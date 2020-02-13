New Ulm Chamber of Commerce invites women to upcoming networking, development events

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce announced that it is scheduled to host a networking and development opportunity for women at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the New Ulm Event Center.
The seventh annual “Mingle with a Purpose: Heels and All” will be an opportunity for women to get together, network with other women and leave with a re-energized outlook on their home and work lives.
The evening is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with mingling, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Keynote speaker Rebecca Undem is scheduled to deliver her presentation, Living B.I.G. in the Life You’re In, at 6:30 p.m.
Undem is a personal development coach who, as described on her website, serves up a passionate and playful take on how to find and keep your groove through her speaking events, retreats, online workshops, blog posts and live videos — even if you’re feeling anything but groovy.
This year’s event will continue with the Leadership Development Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Turner Hall. The “Digging Deeper with Our Red Heels” event will also be presented by Undem, whose presentation will focus on Living Your B.I.G. Life by utilizing the B.I.G. framework in attendees’ lives.
When purchased separately, tickets for “Mingle with a Purpose: Heels and All” event cost $25, while tickets for the “Digging Deeper with Our Red Heels” event cost $99. Tickets to both events can also be purchased for $100.
Visit the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce’s website, email chamber@newulm.com, call (507) 233-4300 or visit the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce in person to purchase tickets to either of these events.
