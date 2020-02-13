PHOTO GALLERY: Tons of adorable southern Minn., northern Iowa babies, submit your pics!

By Jake Rinehart | February 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 3:03 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gerber is accepting photo submissions for the company’s 2020 “spokesbaby.”

The company known for its baby food has launched its 2020 Photo Search. Click here for more details on how to submit your baby! Children from birth to 48 months are eligible. Parents are asked to submit photos, videos and the child’s story online. The grand prize winner will also receive a $25,000 cash award.

(Gray News) - Gerber is accepting photo submissions for the company's 2020 "spokesbaby." The company known for its baby food has launched its 2020 Photo Search. This is the 10th year Gerber has allowed parents and legal guardians to submit photos of their children with the hope their little one appears on Gerber products.

In honor of the photo search, KEYC News Now put a call out for pictures of babies from southern Minnesota and northern Iowa! Check out this most adorable photo gallery you will ever lay eyes upon below or submit your baby’s pic:

