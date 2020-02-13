Physician assistant explains how to discern the flu from the common cold

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Physician assistant Doni Walker-Johnson from Mayo Clinic Health System joined KEYC News Now This Morning to explain the differences between common cold symptoms and the flu.
The flu is a respiratory virus, and start more suddenly than the cold. A person with the flu can go to work feeling fine in the morning, then in the afternoon begin coughing, have a sore throat, and their body aches. A cold builds up much more slowly.
Those who are high risk should see a doctor right away. High risk includes those with chronic illnesses affecting the heart, lungs, and kidneys, as well as people 65 and older.
Walker-Johnson says the flu vaccine is most important, as even if you get the flu the symptoms are less severe. Washing your hands and covering your coughs with your elbows help prevent the flu or reduce the spread of it.
