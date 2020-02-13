Public invited to MNSU presentation on World Archaeology Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato announced Thursday that archaeologist Jim Cummings will be presenting “Life in the Center: Archeology of the Mille Lacs Region” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Heritage Room in Minnesota State’s Centennial Student Union.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Cummings’ presentation is scheduled to be a part of the Department of Anthropology’s celebration of World Anthropology Day. The festivities will also include a raffle and free snacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its department office, located in Room 359 of Trafton North.
The presentation that Cummings’ will present will explore the archaeology and prehistory of the Mille Lacs Lake area, including its geographic setting, early archaeological investigations and continuing research. Furthermore, he will discuss current interactions betweens archaeological inquiry and traditional Native American heritage preservation, research and practice.
World Anthropology Day is described as a day for anthropologists around the world to share their excitement about their discipline with the public around them.
