Residents to receive Census forms starting in March

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents can expect to receive a mailed Census form in their mailbox starting in March and no later than April.
Cities use the demographic data to help plan for the future.
Population determines how much funding is allocated to cities for roads, bridges, clinics, fire stations and schools.
At the state level, population determines the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“They should fill it out as soon as they can, and they have three ways to do it. You can either send it in by mail, you can do it online or you can do it by phone," North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer said.
If residents do not fill out the form, a Census taker will visit their home.
