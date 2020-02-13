Sibley County man run over by tractor, airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center

HAMBURG, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports that an 88-year-old man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center after being run over by a tractor on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities report that Gordon Panning was attempting to start the tractor from the ground.
An investigation concluded that the tractor was in gear and began moving once the engine had started, running Panning over with one of the rear tires.
Panning was airlifted to HCMC with unknown injuries.
Assisting the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Officer, the Hamburg Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff’s Office, North Air and Ridgeview Ambulance.
