South Central College celebrates new students with Signing Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday is “Signing Day” at South Central College.
Modeled after the NCAA’s “National Signing Day” for athletes, SCC is celebrating students who are choosing to enter a technical program at the school.
The college says more than 100 students will participate in the signing ceremony which begins at 10 this morning.
In addition to the celebration today, the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship Program and SCC Foundations are giving out $80,000 worth of scholarships to students, with a value between $1,000 and $2,500 for each scholarship.
