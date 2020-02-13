Tickets now on sale for Blue Earth County Historical Society’s annual meeting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) is scheduled to host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Tickets for the annual meeting are on sale now and will be available through March 1. Tickets cost $30 for BECHS members, $40 for the general public and $350 for a table of eight.
Officials at the historical society say that this year’s event will include a plated meal.
In addition, the event will also feature Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad as a guest speaker in recognition of National Women’s History Month and the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
For more information, visit the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s website or contact staff by phone at (507) 345-5566.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.