Visiting Angels is sharing the love this Valentine’s Day
Mankato, Minnesota, based home care provider Visiting Angels is spreading the love this Valentine's Day by giving hugs to seniors. (Source: Holly Bernstein)
By Holly Bernstein | February 12, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 8:48 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and one organization is aiming to make the day special for older adults.

Home care provider Visiting Angels is sending out a team of caregivers to give them hugs.

Their goal is to help older adults feel less lonely.

Hugging can also release oxytocin, which decreases stress and lowers blood pressure.

“Well it makes me feel good, and it’s a wonderful association, organization. Janette is our angel,” explained Pillars of Mankato resident Joan Karpinsky.

According to Carnegie Mellon University, hugs can also help boost your immune system.

