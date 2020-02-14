LIVE: Investigators share new information in homicide case of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - One day after police found the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, investigators are ready to share new information.
Police will host a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Until it begins, we have a live look at the scene as investigators return to Faye’s neighborhood.
Faye disappeared while playing in her front yard after school on Monday. Her body was found somewhere in her Cayce, South Carolina neighborhood on Thursday morning.
The shocking revelation of her death left more questions than answers, however.
- 6-year-old Faye Swetlik found dead after disappearing from front yard in Cayce, S.C.
- 1st graders at Springdale Elementary show love for Faye Swetlik with Valentine’s Day cards
- Community devastated by death of Faye Swetlik after days of praying for her safe return
- Vice president shares sorrow with S.C. about missing 6-year-old found dead on day of his visit
- Reaction on social media pours in following death of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik
Police said they also found the body of an unidentified male in Faye’s neighborhood on the same day. Up to this point, they have not connected the cases.
Where was Faye for three days? How did she die? Who is this male who was found dead, as well?
It’s not clear what answers investigators will bring Friday morning, but they may be able to release 911 calls related to Faye’s disappearance. Watch the news conference right here, on air, on the WIS News app or the WIS News Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.