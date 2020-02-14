Mankato Public Safety makes arrest following child abuse investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Department of Public Safety reported Thursday evening that they have made an arrest following a child abuse incident.
On Monday, Feb. 10, Mankato Public Safety responded to an incident involving a 16-month-old child that was brought to the local hospital. Officials Mankato Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension began conducting an investigation into the incident at Eastport Apartment in Mankato on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Authorities report that the investigation found that the injuries to the child were caused by the child’s mother, Chelsea Rae Olinger.
Mankato Public Safety reports that the 27-year-old Mankato mother was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 13, at a hospital in Rochester. Olinger is currently being held in a Rochester area jail where the charge being requested at this time is first-degree assault.
