Minnesota DNR sends special message to Officer Arik Matson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a video to Facebook on Wednesday saying that they hope to see Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson back in uniform soon.
The Minnesota DNR’s Enforcement Division took time during their annual awards and training conference to wish Matson all the best.
Matson was shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person on Waseca's southeast side with two other officers.
According to Matson’s CaringBridge page, a status update from Sunday, Feb. 9, says that “he has been recovering well and his therapists continue to be impressed [with the progress of his recovery]."
The suspect, 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky, is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.
