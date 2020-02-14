Minnesota DNR sends special message to Officer Arik Matson

By Dion Cheney | February 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 7:17 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) posted a video to Facebook on Wednesday saying that they hope to see Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson back in uniform soon.

The bonds between law enforcement officers run deep, no matter the uniform they wear. That’s why conservation officers and others from the DNR Enforcement Division took time during their annual awards and training conference to wish Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson the best. Matson continues his recovery from a gunshot wound to the head he sustained in the line of duty Jan. 6.

Matson was shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person on Waseca's southeast side with two other officers.

According to Matson’s CaringBridge page, a status update from Sunday, Feb. 9, says that “he has been recovering well and his therapists continue to be impressed [with the progress of his recovery]."

The suspect, 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky, is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder.

