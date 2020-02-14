Saint Clair man convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Saint Clair man is convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
61-year-old Roger Otto was charged with four counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as one count in the fourth-degree in October of last year. He was accused of molesting a female family member over the course of three or four years starting when she was ten years old.
According to the state register, Otto pleaded guilty and was convicted of one of the first-degree charges on February 4.
Otto’s wife, Debra Otto is also charged with a felony in Blue Earth County for allegedly concealing his conduct for a year, she is due in court for an initial appearance on March 12 while Roger Otto is to be sentenced on April 7.
