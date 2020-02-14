Search to fill Justice Lillehaug’s position begins, Gov. Walz says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The search to find someone to fill Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice David Lillehaug’s position officially began on Thursday.
Lillehaug revealed in 2019 that he has Parkinson’s Disease and won’t seek re-election in 2020.
“Justice Lillehaug’s service to our state and to the Minnesota Supreme Court has been a true gift, impacting generations to come,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “We are grateful for his brilliant legal mind and his deep sense of compassion during his tenure on the bench, and I wish him the best in retirement. I look forward to reviewing the applications of accomplished lawyers and judges from across the state to become our next associate justice.”
He is set to leave the bench on July 31.
Lillehaug was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2013.
The search for a replacement now begins, with the Governor encouraging applications from lawyers and judges across the state.
Anyone interested in applying for the position may request an application by contacting Associate Director of Appointments Carl Dennis via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us.
A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. All application materials should be addresses to Gov. Tim Walz and are due by close of business on March 20.
