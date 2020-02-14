Sonic the Hedgehog, The Photograph, and Fantasy Island in theaters Valentine’s Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Movie reviewer Mike Lagerquist joined KEYC News Now at Noon to talk about new movies that are in theaters on Valentine’s Day.
Based-off the classic video games, Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters. The movie was originally set to come out last November but was pushed back after fans criticized the character design in the first trailer.
The Photograph is a series of intertwining love stories set in the past and in the present.
Fantasy Island is an upcoming thriller based on the 1978-1984 tv series of the same name, where a group of vacation-goers are offered their deepest desires at a horrifying cost.
