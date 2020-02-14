St. Peter wrestling defeats WMML; advances to Section AA semifinals for first time in 25 years

MAYER, Minn. (KEYC) — The No. 5 seed St. Peter Saints wrestling team defeated the No. 4 seed Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran Royals by a score of 41-22 on Thursday evening.
Nakiye Mercado would set the tone of the night early for the Saints, as he competed against Jonah Hamberger, who had already defeated Mercado three times this season (4-3, 3-0, 6-0) entering Thursday’s matchup.
Mercado wouldn’t be defeated easily this time, as he and Hamberger would endure a triple-overtime match that ultimately saw Mercado earn the Saints’ first victory in the Class AA Section Team Tournament.
Mercado, as quoted by his coaches, “set the tone for the whole night.”
The energy and determination that Mercado displayed in the opening match would not go unnoticed by his teammates, as four St. Peter wrestlers would be victorious via pin.
The Saints would go on to win by a score of 41-22 and earn their first appearance in the Section AA team semifinals in 25 years.
St. Peter will be looking to keep their momentum going as they faceoff against Scott West at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mankato West High School.
Scott West defeated the Mankato East Cougars 63-17 on Thursday evening.
