STRIDE creates a community of learning through running

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Noah Micke from STRIDE at the Mankato YMCA joined KEYC News Now This Morning to talk about the program ahead of the spring session.
STRIDE is a fitness and running program for boys in grades 3 through 8. STRIDE aims to create an environment where boys can share their thoughts and opinions on various life topics in a safe, encouraging environment. They train together and build their running endurance to compete in a 5K.
STRIDE is a 10-week program and meets twice weekly after school. At the end of 10 weeks, the boys run a 5K race.
The spring session goes from Feb. 24 to May 7, and they meet at the following locations:
- Mankato YMCA - Mon/Wed and Tues/Thurs
- St. Peter Community Center - Mon/Wed
- Ephiphany Lutheran Church - Mon/Wed
- Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church Tues/Thurs
To register visit https://mankatoymca.org/stride/
