STRIDE is a 10-week program and meets twice weekly after school. In the end the boys run a 5K race.

STRIDE creates a community of learning through running
By Benjamin Broze | February 14, 2020 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 11:17 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Noah Micke from STRIDE at the Mankato YMCA joined KEYC News Now This Morning to talk about the program ahead of the spring session.

STRIDE is a fitness and running program for boys in grades 3 through 8. STRIDE aims to create an environment where boys can share their thoughts and opinions on various life topics in a safe, encouraging environment. They train together and build their running endurance to compete in a 5K.

STRIDE is a 10-week program and meets twice weekly after school. At the end of 10 weeks, the boys run a 5K race.

The spring session goes from Feb. 24 to May 7, and they meet at the following locations:

  • Mankato YMCA - Mon/Wed and Tues/Thurs
  • St. Peter Community Center - Mon/Wed
  • Ephiphany Lutheran Church - Mon/Wed
  • Belgrade Avenue United Methodist Church Tues/Thurs

To register visit https://mankatoymca.org/stride/

