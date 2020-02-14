Three Bluejays join 1,000 point club this season

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - After advancing to the state championship game last year the Waseca boys’ basketball team is looking to make another deep post-season run in 2020.
The Bluejays feature a strong junior class with three players eclipsing the 1,000 point milestone this season.
“The best part about those three guys is they keep getting better every single time they come to practice. They seem to be able to do one more thing that they couldn’t do the week before, their confidence level is so high and they have high goals for themselves and that stuff gets contagious to the rest of the team,” Seth Anderson, Waseca head coach, said.
Ryan Dufault, Andrew Morgan and Kyreese Willingham may play different positions but each of these players can score from anywhere on the court. They’ve all been a staple of this team for multiple years now, piling up the points along the way.
“It’s awesome, to see all your teammates succeed as well as you do, you don’t get to see that, that often,” Andrew Morgan, Waseca junior forward, said.
“We’ve been playing for three years, we’ve dreamed of scoring 1,000 points together and this is the year,” Kyreese Willingham, Waseca junior guard, said.
And this could be the year the Bluejays finish the job at the state tournament. Waseca’s currently ranked number two in Class AA and coming off a runner-up finish in the AAA state tournament from a year ago.
“We should be able to go win a state championship, there are really tough teams but I think we’ve got a pretty good shot,” Ryan Dufault, Waseca junior guard, said.
But first the Jays need to advance to the state tourney which means winning the competitive section 2AA title.
“We want to give ourselves a chance in the state tournament, that’s been the goal the past few years here is, we’ve got to beat the teams that we need to beat to get to where we want to go and there’s no shortcuts to get there, you have to win all those games to get there and at any point somebody’s looking to knock you off because they want to get to the same place that you’re trying to get to. I always say March is the most wonderful time of the year and hopefully it’s one of those times again for us this year,” Anderson said.
Section play is set to begin Saturday February 29th
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.