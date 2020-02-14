Two killed in accident on I-90

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A crash claims two lives on I-90 in Mower County early Thursday morning and shut down the eastbound lanes for hours between Dexter and Stewartville.
Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Antonio Padillaibarra and 18-year-old Eduardo Padilla of Tulsa, Oklahoma were killed in a Dodge Ram pick-up truck traveling in the westbound lanes when it lost control.
The truck went through the center median, ending up in the eastbound lanes.
Four people were inside at the time when both Padillaibarra and Padilla were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say neither man was wearing his seatbelt.
An ambulance took the other two people in the truck to Mayo Clinic- St. Marys with serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.