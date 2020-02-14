U.S. Army soldier returns from active duty; continues to serve the public in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A U.S. Army Reserve soldier has returned to her civilian role as a family nurse practitioner at Open Door Health Center in Mankato.
Major Renea Kestel was serving on active duty at Fort Hood in Texas as a military nurse practitioner, and now she’s back at Open Door to continue providing patients with all forms of medical services.
“At Open Door we have the opportunity to serve the patient holistically. Not that you don’t do the same in the military, but here I see a patient who comes to me and I identify additional needs like legal, dental, behavioral health, community health, anything like that, then we’ve got the resources here to take care of them right away,” says Kestel.
Open Door Health Center served 11,000 patients in 2019 and they serve all patients no matter their insurance or income levels.
