VINE Faith in Action offering program to sharpen brain

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action announced that it is offering a 12-week cognitive training program to teach participants techniques to sharpen their brain.
The class is scheduled to begin on Feb. 24, with sessions meeting on Mondays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 p.m. at the VINE Adult Community Center.
During these sessions, participants will have an opportunity to exercise different areas of their brains. The activities will focus on six different cognitive domains, including:
- Reaction time;
- Visual-spatial;
- Attention and concentration;
- Memory;
- Language; and
- Problem-solving.
Participants will be meeting twice per week for 12 consecutive weeks with peers and two trained facilitators. In addition, participants will be given the option to take part in research conducted by Minnesota State University, Mankato Psychology Professor Dr. Jeff Buchanan on how well the program works.
This program was designed for people who feel that their thinking and memory are not as sharp as they used to be.
The cost to enroll in the program is $72, with scholarships also available for those who are interested.
Space for this program is limited, and registration is required by Tuesday, Feb. 18.
For more information or to enroll in this program, call (507) 387-1666 or visit VINE Faith in Action’s website.
