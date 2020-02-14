$80,000 worth of scholarships given out to incoming SCC students

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The fifth annual Technical Letter of Intent signing day is inspired by the NCAA’s National Signing Day.
Incoming students who are entering a technical field of study sign the letter of intent to attend the university and/or accept their scholarship.
This year's event featured students from both the Faribault and North Mankato campuses.
“Over the last four years, I think it’s been a tremendous impact. Of the students that attend National Signing Day, we have retained 91-percent of them. Meaning, they came to signing day and then enrolled in South Central Community and Technical College the following fall,” SCC Enrollment Advisor John Harper said.
Up to $80,000 worth of scholarships were distributed Thursday to 100 area students, ranging in amounts from $1,000 to $2,500.
And it’s the Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarship Program, local workforce and SCC Foundation that contributed to the investment for the student scholarships.
“It’s a tremendous asset, not just to South Central College, but to have students know that they have a place that they can come and some of their education will be paid for. South Central College is a college that believes in reducing student loans and student debt, so to have them be able to have accessibility to these types of scholarships — there’s no words to describe that aspect of it,” Harper said.
Scholarships distributed included students that maintained a 3.75 GPA and those committed to a specific career field.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.