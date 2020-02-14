Wrestling Round-Up: Team section tournaments begin

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — KEYC News Now Sports Director Rob Clark joined Lauren Andrego on KEYC News Now at 6:30 on Thursday to talk about the current state of high school wrestling in southern Minnesota.
Many area teams began competing in the Team Section Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, with the action scheduled to until Saturday, Feb. 15.
The No. 3 ranked Fairmont/Martin County West will be representing in Class AA, while other ranked teams competing in Class A include:
- No. 5 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove
- No. 6 Blue Earth Area
- No. 7 Jackson County Central
The Individual Section Wrestling Tournaments are scheduled to begin late next week, with the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.
Individual wrestlers who have been having a good year in Mankato include Mankato West’s Charlie Pickell, who has been ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the 132-pound weight class since November 21, 2019, and Mankato East’s Kolin Baier, who has been ranked in the top-five Class AA wrestlers since November 21, 2019, and is currently ranked No. 4.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.