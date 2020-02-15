Ag Management Solutions debuting Northern Commodity Transportation Conference in March

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several agricultural commodity groups are joining forces to cut the tariff talk for a day and focus on ways to cut costs that producers and professionals can control.
Ag Management Solutions, an agricultural service organization owned by the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association and Research Council, is debuting a new conference geared toward agriculture commodity transportation.
The past few years have been tough on the markets and producers and the Northern Commodity Transportation Conference set to be held in Bloomington on March 11 and 12 with hopes to seek monetary relief in transportation areas.
The conference is looking to address the cost of rail and trucking, the measurements of foreign material in the U.S. compared to other markets, along with every step that U.S. agriculture commodities such as corn, soybeans and wheat take as it goes from the combine to the sea.
“We would like elevator managers, grain procurement people, but we also want to make sure that we have people that are involved in the political structure, whether it be on the county level, all the way through the national level, that come and listen to these concerns, listen to these problems and help us find solutions,” said CEO of Ag Management Solutions, Tom Slunecka.
The conference will feature regional, state and national level speakers. A link to register for the conference and find more information can be found at graintransportation.com.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.