Betsy-Tacy Society hosts Victorian Valentine’s Day event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Valentines Day wasn’t quite over for children in Mankato, who got the chance to celebrate the day, in late 1800′s fashion.
Walking into the Besty-Tacy houses is like going back in time.
“It is filled with lots of girls dressed up in character from the Betsy Tacy and Tib Victorian Days,” said Betsy-Tacy Society Board Member, Shandy Weimert
Children celebrated Valentine’s day dressed as the characters made famous by the Betsy-Tacy book series, written by Maud Hart Lovelace in the late 1800′s.
“It’s really fun to pull out old Victorian Dresses, little girls absolutely love feeling like little ladies," continued Weimert.
Today the childhood homes of Lovelace and her best friend Frances “Bick” Kenny are National Literary Landmarks in Mankato, restored to their original turn-of the century charm.
The Besty-Tacy Society hosts tours and events inside the houses throughout the year, aiming to keep Lovelace's legacy alive.
“Across the street is the Betsy House, we are in the Tacy house now," said Weimert.
Kids decorated Valentine's day cookies and cards between the two houses.
For more information on upcoming events visit this link.
