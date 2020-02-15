Four Mankato Area Public School students receive Triple A award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Friday that four students from the school district received the Triple A award.
Mankato East High School students Kolin Baier and Katelyn Flatgard received the award, while recipients at Mankato West High School include Will Fischenich and Claire Hemstock.
Flatgard was also the Region 2AA award winner and will advance to the state level, where she will have an opportunity to win a $4,000 scholarship.
The Triple A (academics, athletics, arts) award recognizes students who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in fine arts.
In order to be eligible for this award, students must be a high school senior, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) sponsored athletic program and fine arts activity, while also complying with the MSHSL’s student code of conduct.
