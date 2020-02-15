Important Dates for upcoming 2020 Census

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth County Historical Society presented a program, giving advice on the upcoming 2020 Census reminding people on upcoming important dates.
Between March 12th and 20th, households will begin receiving mail with information on how to respond to Census.
Between March 30th and April 1st, the Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness, by counting people in places such as shelters and on the streets.
The official count is April 1st. People can respond in one of three ways. Online, by phone or by mail.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.