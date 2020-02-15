Magic Quartet spreads Valentine’s cheer

St. Peter, Minn. (KEYC) -The Magic Quartet was in high demand today, delivering musical cheer in the area.
For 36 years, the barbershop quartet has entertained audiences throughout the upper Midwest. Today spreading Valentine’s Day cheer throughout Mankato, St. Peter and Le Sueur.
“We just like to sing and we have sung together for many years. We like to make chords and harmonies and we see the smiles and tears...It really is just an excellent day,” said Stan Bruss of the Magic Quartet.
At each stop the quartet sang two songs and delivered a rose with a personalized card.
While Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for the quartet, they are also available for hire for birthdays, anniversaries, parties and more.
