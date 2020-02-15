Mankato-North Mankato ranks No. 17 in ‘Best Small Cities for Business in 2019’ list

Chamber of Commerce, the “go-to digital resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs that provides guidance they need to start and run successful businesses,” recently ranked the Mankato–North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area No. 17 on its “Best Small Cities for Business in 2019” list. (Source: Bernadette Heier)
By Bernadette Heier | February 14, 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Chamber of Commerce, the “go-to digital resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs that provides guidance they need to start and run successful businesses,” recently ranked the Mankato–North Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area No. 17 on its “Best Small Cities for Business in 2019” list.

The greater Mankato area joins 161 other cities across the nation to have made the list.

Best Small Cities for Business - 2019

You'll often hear Austin, Denver, and San Francisco bandied about in the discussion of the best cities to do business or start a business in. However, for neophyte entrepreneurs, the high level of competition and lofty prices in large cities like these can be a lot to handle the first time out.

The analysis looked at seven metrics, including job creation rates, per capita income and the percentage of the young population with a Bachelor’s degree or above.

“It’s really a regional comparison, reflective of our regional growth, so when we look at those economic metrics, it’s reflecting the fact that we have St. Peter here, North Mankato, Mankato, Eagle Lake, Lake Crystal... no one community can do it alone and it really speaks to the connectivity of our region,” said John Considine, director of regional business intelligence at Greater Mankato Growth.

Other cities from the Midwest that also ranked in the top 20 on Chamber of Commerce’s list includes:

Rank City State
1 Fargo North Dakota
4 Bismarck North Dakota
5 Rochester Minnesota
6 La Crosse Wisconsin
12 Rapid City South Dakota

In addition to the ranking by the Chamber of Commerce, Forbes ranked the greater Mankato area No. 16 in the nation in “The Best Small Places For Business And Careers” list.

Best Small Places For Business and Careers

These metro areas with fewer than 265,000 people have the best business climates in America.

